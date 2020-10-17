Deputy PM Calls for Concerted Efforts to Avert Adverse Locust Impacts

Addis Ababa October 17/2020 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen called for concerted efforts to avert the adverse impacts of the desert locust invasion in the country.

The Deputy Prime Minister made the remark at the 8th Basins Development Council Assembly held in Addis Ababa on Friday.

The assembly has mainly focused on disaster response, the prevention of flooding and how to tackle Water hyacinth.

During the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke said the desert locust plague imposed massive destruction on crops that are ready for harvest.

Stating that the government has been undertaking various efforts to prevent the plague, Demeke pointed out that works are underway to bring chemical spraying planes.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed the need for concerted efforts.