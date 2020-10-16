Ethiopian FDA Introduces Mobile Application to Combat Illicit Drugs

Addis Ababa, October 16/2020( ENA) Ethiopian Food and Drug Administration (EFDA) has launched a mobile application called “I-VERIFY” that proves the legality of drugs.

During the launching ceremony today, EFDA Director-General Heran Gerba said the supply of drugs in volume and type has been increasing; and this in turn is opening way to illicit drug activities.

The new application clearly indicates drugs that lack quality and curability with its producers, if there are any, she added.

The application has interface whereby users inform pertinent offices upon encountering illicit drug, it was learned.

According to her, the application will have paramount importance in combating illicit drugs smuggled to the nation and safeguarding the health of citizens.