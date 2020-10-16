President Sahlework Bids Farewell to Outgoing Ambassadors

Addis Ababa, October 16/2020( ENA) President Sahlework Zewdie on Friday bade farewell to the outgoing Ambassadors of Japan and Mozambique whose tenure has come to an end.

The two outgoing ambassadors are Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia Daisuke Matsunanga and Ambassador of Mozambique to Ethiopia, Manuel José Goncalves.

President Sahlework thanked the two ambassadors for their commitment in improving relations with Ethiopia.

The outgoing ambassador thanked the Government and the people of Ethiopia for their cooperation that made their stay in the country productive.