Ministry, Commission Agree to Conduct Researches that Identify Causes of Conflicts

Addis Ababa, October 16/2020( ENA) Ministry of Peace and the Administrative Boundaries and Identity Issues Commission have signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that enables them to jointly conduct researches which identify the causes of conflicts in the country.

The MoU was signed between Peace State Minister Seyoum Mesfin and Chairman of the Administrative Boundaries and Identity Issues Commission, Tassew Gebre.

Speaking on the occasion, Seyoum said the framework would enable to identify the causes of conflicts related to administrative boundaries and identity issues among the various communities, nations, nationalities and peoples through research.

According to him, recommendations of the studies will be presented to the concerned stakeholders.

The agreement will also minimize work duplication and save time and resources among the organizations, the state minister added.

Commission Chairman Tassew said on his part the framework would enable the organizations conduct reliable and factual evidence-based research in providing long-lasting solutions for the cause of conflicts related to administrative boundaries and identity related issues.

The agreement would enhance the researches being conducted by Addis Ababa University on these issues, he pointed out.

The objectives of the commission, established two years ago, is to submit recommendations to the public, House of Federation, House of People’s Representatives and the prime minister.