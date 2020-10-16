PM, UN Secretary-General Discuss Locust Invasion

Addis Ababa October 16/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had a telephone conversation today with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on strengthening the effort to combat the locust invasion of Ethiopia and its aftermath effects.



The premier and the secretary-general also discussed about the Horn of Africa’s regional peace and security issues.

PM Abiy wrote on his FaceBook: “Good phone call with Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres on strengthening the effort of the locust invasion and its aftermath effects; and we have also discussed on the Horn of Africa’s regional peace and security issues.”