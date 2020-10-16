Police Says Working to Recover 9.4 Billion Birr Stolen Public, Gov’t Assets in Quarter

Addis Ababa, October 16/2020(ENA) Federal Police Commission announced that it has been investigating corruption cases that will enable the nation to recover 9.4 billion Birr stolen public and government assets.

In his quarter performance report today, Deputy Commissioner of the Federal Police Commission Zelalem Mengiste said police is waiting for audit report to prosecute the corruption cases swiftly.

According to him, some 95 most wanted suspects were arrested in the quarter. The deputy commissioner revealed that nine of the most wanted suspects were apprehend abroad as they fled the country.

The suspected criminals have reportedly committed crimes ranging from terrorism to large-scale looting of state property and other crimes.

Zelalem said the commission is currently working with Interpol and other partners to detain more people wanted for serious crimes.

Furthermore, the commission warned that the police will not tolerate any informal organized group in any part of the country that attempts replace the police force.

“Informal groups that seek to impose their views on formal organizations should refrain from their actions,” Zelalem stressed.

The deputy commissioner finally noted that fruitful achievements have been attained in the last three months. He said there are many indications that the commission has come a long way to ensure rule of law and justice.