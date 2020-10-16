Gov’t Set Directions to Ensure Sustainable Peace in Metekel: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa October 16/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday held discussions with regional administrations and security sectors of both Amhara and Benishangul Gumuz regions on the recent conflict that occurred in Metekel.

The Prime Minister revealed that thorough discussions held with the respective regional security entities examined the challenges for which the government has set directions to ensure sustainable peace in the area.

Several attacks carried out by unidentified armed groups in different localities of Metekel Zone, Benishangul Gumuz regional state, that has left civilian causalities and property damages.

It is to be recalled that Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said on October 13, 2020, that the security situation in Metekel and the surrounding is heartbreaking that caused losses of lives of citizens in the area.