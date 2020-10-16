Nation Repatriates 993 Ethiopians, Most from Saudi Arabia

Addis Ababa, October 16/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia has repatriated 993 migrants from three countries during the last three weeks, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



In his weekly media briefing, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said 953 of the repatriated migrants are from Saudi Arabia, 5 from Tanzania, and 35 from Djibouti.

“The repatriation of our compatriot held in bad situations will continue,” he underscored.

According to him, the Government of Ethiopia remains committed to working for the protection and repartition of citizens who are in difficult situation in collaboration with stakeholders.

Furthermore, he added that fruitful diplomatic activities have been carried over the weeks.

He recalled that Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew had discussion with Josep Borrel, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President.

The two sides exchanged views on ways of cementing relations between Ethiopia and European Union, the spokesperson stated.

During the stated period, an Ethiopian delegation led by Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew also paid official visit to Sudan.

The delegation held a wide-ranging discussion about matters of common interest with the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, the Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister of Sudan.

During the occasion, Gedu handed over medical and food supplies to victims of the devastating floods in Sudan.

He also virtually took part in the 37th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union.

Moreover, the spokesperson stated that there have been discussions held on economic diplomacy to strengthen relations with countries such as Germany and India.