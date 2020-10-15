PMO Appreciates “Dine for Ethiopia” Depositors, Urges All to Join in

Addis Abeba October 15/2020 (ENA) Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) has extended its appreciation to “Dine for Ethiopia” depositors who have sent in their deposit slips confirming their participation in the call by Abiy Ahmed to collectively build Koyesha, Gorgora, and Wenchi.



The office mentioned the following intuitions that have deposited five million Birr and above for their exemplary acts:

Zemen Bank – Birr 10 million

Bunna International Bank S.C – Birr 10 million

Addis C&S Institute S.C – Birr 5 million

Addis Capital Goods Finance Bus S.C – Birr 5 million

Abay Bank S.C – Birr 10 million

Ethiopia Reinsurance S.C – Birr 5 million

Wegagen Bank – Birr 10 million

The office further called on “all other participating entities to email their deposit slips for Birr 5million and Birr 10 million to dineforethiopia@pmo.gov.et.”