President Isaias Afwerki Concludes Ethiopia’s Visit, Returns Home

Addis Abeba October 15/2020 (ENA) Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has concluded his three-day official visit to Ethiopia and returned to Asmara.



During his stay in Ethiopia, President Isaias along with Prime Minister Abiy has visited development projects in different parts of the country.

The two leaders have visited among others, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Gibe-III hydropower plant, the Ethio-Engineering Group, Ethiopian Air Force, and the newly inaugurated Entoto Natural Park in Addis Ababa.

“Following a successful three day visit to Ethiopia and fruitful discussions on bilateral and regional issues, we say farewell to President Isaias and his delegation,” Prime Minister Abiy wrote on his face- book page.