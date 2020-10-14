AG Recovers over 410 M Birr from Convicts of Economic Crimes in Quarter

Addis Abeba October 14/2020 (ENA) The Federal Attorney General said it has recovered 412 million Birr from individuals convicted of economic crime in the first quarter of this Ethiopian budget year.

Attorney General Gedion Timotios has briefed journalists today on the quarter performance of the office.

On the occasion, he revealed that the Attorney General has changed the approach of penalizing economic criminals not only by incarceration but also denying them the fruits of their crimes.

Over the past year, we have focused on tackling economic crimes, he stressed.

“Punishing those convicted of economic crimes alone does not adequately educate the perpetrators of the crime. It is important that those who have committed the crime lose the ill-gotten gains,” the Attorney General elaborated.

In this regard, a new directorate that exclusively focuses on recovering ill-gotten gains was recently established.

As a result, the Federal Attorney General has succeeded in recovering 412 million Birr from economic criminals, Gedion revealed.

“The continued success of our institution and its effort is a testament to the tireless works that will contribute a lot for minimizing economic crimes in this country.”