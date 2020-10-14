PM Abiy, President Isaias Visit Ethio-Engineering Group

Addis Abeba October 14/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki visited Ethio-Engineering Group site in Bishoftu town today.



PM wrote on his twitter: “Good to see the progress of the recently restructured Ethio-Engineering Group. Together with President Isaias we visited the Bishoftu site which is producing vehicles for the defense forces as well as for commercial use.”

President Isaias has visited various development projects in Ethiopia, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).