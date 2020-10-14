Ethiopia, World Bank Sign 400 Million USD Urban Productive Safety Nets, Jobs Project

Addis Abeba October 14/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia and World Bank Ethiopia have signed 400-Million-USD Urban Productive Safety Nets and Jobs Project (UPSNJP) agreement today.



Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and World Bank Ethiopia,Eritrea, Sudan and South Sudan Director Ousmane Dione signed the agreement that will provide social protection and jobs related services to hundred thousands of beneficiaries in 83 cities across the country.

During the signing ceremony, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide thanked the Bank for being the main development parter of Ethiopia.

The support will help improve the livelihood of poorest of the poor and create job opportunities for the youth in the coming five years.

According to him, the Ethiopian government will also finance the project with 150 million USD in addition to the 400 million USD provided by the Bank.

World Bank Ethiopia Director, Ousmane Dione called for the timely completion of the projets so that they can be fruitful.

Urban Development and Construction Minister, Aysha Mohammed said the project had benefitted the poorest of the poor, mostly women.

The government has expanded the project to 72 cities as the earlier project proved fruitful, she added.

The new project will benefit 798,500 citizens in the coming five years, it was learned.