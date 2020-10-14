Office Vows to Sustain Public Participation to Support GERD

Addis Abeba October 14/2020 (ENA) Preparations are underway to sustain the public support for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of GERD said.

Public Relations and Media Communication Director at the Office, Hailu Abraham told ENA, the office is working to further expand the various fundraising platforms to enhance the public participation for the construction of GERD.

Fundraising platforms through mobile SMS, bond purchase, and financial grants will continue with increased reach both at home and abroad, he said.

Other possible alternatives of fundraising and public participation mechanisms will also be considered in the coming months in order to secure up to 2 billion Birr during the current budget year, the director added.

According to Hailu, “Bond Purchase Week” will be organized during the year that involves all Ethiopians inside the country and the Diaspora community around the world.

A special tombola lottery will be also prepared by the office as part of this year’s fund raising campaign, he said.

The director stated that the office was able to raise 745 million Birr from various segments of Ethiopians during last fiscal year despite COVID-19 that had hindered the campaign to raise 1.2 billion Birr.

Ethiopians so far have raised over 13 .9 billion Birr to finance the GERD since the commencement of the construction of the dam.

The public in general and the private sectors, financial institutions, and the Diaspora community in particular have been playing key role for the contribution.

According to the office, 121 billion birr has so far been invested for the construction of the dam and expected to consume additional 40 billion Birr up to its completion.

Currently 76.35 percent of the Dam’s construction work has been completed, according to Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy.

The dam is also expected to start generating power with its two turbines this Ethiopian fiscal year.