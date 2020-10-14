President Isaias Visits Newly Inaugurated Entoto Park

Addis Abeba October 14/2020 (ENA) Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki, who is on a three day official visit to Ethiopia, has visited today the newly inaugurated “Entoto Park” in the capital.



The President was accompanied by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

Entoto Park, a park expected to become one of the focal points of tourist attraction, was officially inaugurated last week by Prime Minister Abiy in the presence of high ranking government officials and diplomats.

Over the past two days, the two leaders have visited various development projects in Ethiopia including the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The leaders have also visited coffee farming being developed in cluster farming system in Goma Woreda of Jimma Zone, Oromia Regional State as well as Koisha hydro power project located in the southern part of the country.

Eritrea’s delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, the working visits and continued discussions between the two leaders follows the historic normalization of relations achieved between Ethiopia and Eritrea in 2018.