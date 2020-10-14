37th Ordinary Session of AU Executive Council Kicks Off

Addis Abeba October 14/2020 (ENA) The 37th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) kicked off on Tuesday (October 13) with a virtual video conference.



In its first day session, the Council has adopted the budget for the AU for the year 2021.

The Council has also endorsed the theme of the year 2021: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers to building Africa We Want”.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister of the Foreign Affairs Ethiopia, Gedu Andargachew, suggested that the 2021 budget of the Commission would consider the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic potential of member states.

He also appreciated the Permanent Representative Committee for successfully handling the reform agenda of the Commission amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister expressed his hope that the Commission would implement the reform agenda giving due attention to competence and relevance to the requirements that the jobs demand.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Mandisa Pandor has chaired the session.

The session will continue today with the remaining agenda items and will be concluded by adopting its decisions, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is also expected to deliberate on the progress report on the COCID-19 pandemic in Africa.