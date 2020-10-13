NBE Distributes over 90 Billion Birr New Currency Notes, Collects over 140 billion Birr Old Notes

Addis Ababa October 10/2020(ENA) National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) announced that it has distributed over 90 billion Birr of new currency notes while over 140 billion Birr old currency notes have been collected.

Briefing journalists today, National Bank Deputy Governor, Solomon Desta said 90.4 billion Birr new currency notes have been distributed across the country.

Over 140 billion Birr old currency notes have also been collected, he added.

The new currency notes have reached the over 6,500 branches of the banks in the country, according to the deputy governor.

Solomon advised people to communicate with the nearby banks while conducting huge transactions in order to avoid forged Birr notes.

He pointed out that the National Bank of Ethiopia is enhancing public awareness on the security features of the new currency notes in collaboration with the respective local leaders.

Embassies are allowed to exchange Birr notes, the deputy governor said, adding that they have to, however, provide concrete information about the source of the money.