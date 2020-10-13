INSA Implementing Five-year Transformation Plan that Protects Nation

Addis Ababa October 10/2020 The Information Network Security Agency (INSA) announced that it has started implementing a five-year transformation plan that mainly aims at protecting the nation’s digital economy from cyber attacks.

INSA Director-General, Shumete Gizaw told journalists today that the agency has undertaken various reform measures in view of the development of the nation’s future digital economy and other interests.

According to him, cyber-attacks targeting large-scale infrastructures have become serious threats to the country.

However, he added that the agency had foiled several attacks, including attempts on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The five-year plan is developed based on the objective realities and cyber technologies that would allow the agency to get equipped with the necessary capabilities to thwart such attacks in the future, the Director-General stated.

It is to be recalled that Egypt-based hackers called Cyber_Horus Group, AnuBis.Hacker and Security By Passed, orchestrated foiled cyber attacks in June, 2020.

The groups claimed responsibility for the attacks, with the intention to create all round pressure on Ethiopia to halt the first filling of the GERD.

Ethiopia has recorded 325 cyber attacks in the last quarter alone, it was learned.