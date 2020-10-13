President Receives Credentials of 9 Ambassadors

Addis Ababa October 13/2020 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde has received today credentials of ambassadors of Netherlands, Ireland, France, Poland, Sweden, Spain, Finland, Sierra Leon, and Cameroon.

During the occasion, the President reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to further enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the respective countries.

The ambassadors also expressed their engagement to strengthen bilateral relations of their countries with Ethiopia during their stay here.

Ireland’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Nicola Anne Brennan said she had constructive discussion with the president on strengthening bilateral relations.

She pointed out that her country is keen to “support the political and economic reform that your government has introduced. These are really essential to be advanced over the course of time.”

“We are supporting the new National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) and parliamentary reforms. We are working on a number of key priority areas in the bilateral engagement with Ethiopia,” Ambassador Brennan said.

Netherland’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Henk Jan Bakker stated that the bilateral relationship with Ethiopia is old and long-standing.

“We have always focused on supporting Ethiopia in its development,” he said, adding that the Netherlands “will continue to focus on food security, agriculture, reproductive health, rule of law, and migration.”

According to him, the trade and economic relations between the two countries are good. “There are many Dutch companies in Ethiopia,” the new ambassador stated, and noted that “they are here for the long-run and not for a quick profit.”

Ambassador Bakker noted: “These Dutch companies have created more than 35,000 direct jobs and a multitude of indirect jobs. So my job is to continue on that track, to attract Dutch investors, to promote trade, and to have a mutually beneficial economic relationship.”