PM Abiy, President Isaias Visit GERD

Addis Ababa October 13/2020 (ENA) The Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki have visited the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) today.

In his second day official visit to Ethiopia, the Eritrea leader visited the dam located in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State together with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The premier is visiting Guba for the first time since the first filling of the dam in July this year.

Before their visit to the dam, Prime Minister Abiy and President Isaias also visited Koisha hydroelectric power project.

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afeworki, who arrived to Ethiopia on Monday, is visiting various development projects in Ethiopia.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which has been under construction since April 2011, is fully financed by domestic resources and is expected to generate 6,000 megawatt when it reaches full power-generating capacity in 2023.

Source: EBC