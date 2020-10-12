Ministry Says Over 178 Mn USD Earned from Minerals in Quarter Year

Addis Ababa October 12/2020 (ENA)

Ministry of Mines and Petroleum disclosed that it has earned over 178 million USD from mineral export during the past three months.



Briefing journalists today, Mines and Petroleum Minister, Takele Umma said gold, tantalum, quartz, emerald, sapphire, and marble are among the minerals that contributed to the revenue earned in the quarter.

According to him, a master plan, policy adjustments, and legal frameworks that strengthen the sector, register development, and ensure fair benefits of the community are in place.

The 10-year master plan of the ministry is finalized and distributed to the pertinent organizations.

Moreover, the ministry has been working in collaboration with Addis Ababa University, Ministry of Health, and other stakeholders to establish a gold laboratory, he pointed out.

He stated that the ministry is also strictly working with regional states in order to create an enabling environment and ease the mining and petroleum explorations and its production process.

The sector has created 30,000 jobs for citizens during the stated period, it was learned.