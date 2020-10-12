President Isaias Visits Gibe III Power Plant, Coffee Plantation

Addis Ababa October 12/2020 (ENA) President Isaias Afeworki, who arrived in Ethiopia today for a three-day official visit, has visited Gibe III, the largest hydroelectric power plant in Ethiopia with an estimated production capacity of 6,500GWh a year, and a coffee plantation.



While the leaders visited a coffee planation owned by a successful farmer named Sabik Abamecha that directly exports coffee from the plantation in Jimma zone, President Isaias said he wants to replicate the productive experience of Ethiopian coffee at home.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said comprehensive works will be undertaken to improve the productivity of coffee in similar ways as of in wheat.

The leaders also visited research and construction works at Jimma University.

Furthermore, they will hold extensive consultations on further enhancement of bilateral ties as well as the consolidation of regional cooperation, it was learned.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had paid working visit to Eritrea in last August.