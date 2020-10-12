President Isaias in Ethiopia for Working Visit

Addis Ababa October 12/2020 (ENA) Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki has arrived in Jimma town of Oromia Regional state this morning for a three-day working visit to Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at Jimma AbaJifar Airport, the President was greeted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other senior government officials.

The Presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab.

The two Heads of State will hold extensive consultations on further enhancement of bilateral ties as well as the consolidation of regional cooperation.

It will be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had paid a similar working visit to Eritrea last August.