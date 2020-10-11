PM Abiy Visits Wheat Cluster Farming in Arsi Zone

Addis Abeba October 11/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed along with Chief Administrator of Oromia Regional State, Shimeles Abdissa and other senior government officials has paid a visit to wheat cluster farming in Hetosa and Dodota Woreda of Arsi Zone.



During the visit, Prime Minister Abiy said the government’s plan to cover all lands that were laid fallow with variety crops has been bearing fruit in improving productivity.

In the past, Abiy said, farmers in Dodota Woreda have been involved in a safety net program to receive wheat help out due to food insecurity in the woreda.

With the introduction of cluster farming and the provision of better agricultural inputs helped the farmers to improve crop productivity in the Woreda, he stated.

The visit was aimed at identifying the problems farmers face in the efforts to expand cluster farming and market linkages, Abiy emphasized.

Furthermore, he stated that the government is ready to provide modern agricultural inputs based on the demand of the farmers, particularly to harvest wheat in cluster and market chains.

“Collective preparation is needed to ensure crop is not damaged by rain,” he said stressing efforts should continue in preventing desert locust infestation.

The introduction of cluster farming in Ethiopia has helped farmers to increase harvest and boost food security as the country prioritizes transforming it agricultural sector.