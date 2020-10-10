Ethio-Sudan Joint Military Talks Underway

Addis Ababa October 10/2020 (ENA) The 31st Ethio-Sudan joint military talks aimed at ensuring peace along the borders of the two countries is underway in Bahir Dar, the capital city of Amhara Regional State.

The forum is expected to enhance joint cooperation for security challenges in the region, it was learned.

According to the Ethiopian Military Delegation Head, Brigadier General Mulualem Admasu the high-level military forum focuses on security issues along the border of the countries.

The forum will evaluate security challenges in the region, particularly in the border areas that the two countries share; and they are anticipated to reach agreement.

Sudanese military delegation head, Major-General Salah Abdella stated on his part that the joint military talks would help to ensure lasting peace between the two countries by addressing security bottlenecks.

“After the discussion, we would like to assure you that we will work hard to ensure the peace and security in the border area based on the issues that we are going to agree upon,” he pointed out.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, Amhara Regional State Representative Erzik Isa said Ethiopia and Sudan have long-standing political, economic and social ties.

Sudan shares 300-kilometer border in its Gaddarif State with Amhara Regional State which is a bustling area of ​​economic and social activity.

He also recalled the recent visit of Sudanese investors who visited the Semien Mountains and Gorgora and decided to invest two billion Birr.

Erzik said the regional state will prove the necessary support and cooperation for the successful conclusion of the talks.