Abiy , Netanyahu Hold Telephone Conversation

Addis Ababa October 10/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu about regional issues today.

The premier congratulated the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the historic agreements reached between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.

The leaders of the two countries also conferred on ways of assisting Ethiopian Jews in making aliyah.

Moreover, they discussed about the possibility of further developing agriculture cooperation as well as increasing Israeli aid to Ethiopia, Prime Minister Netanyahu twitted.