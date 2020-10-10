PM Inaugurates Entoto Natural Park

Addis Ababa October 10/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated Entoto Natural Park, a park expected to become one of the focal points of tourist attraction, today.

The previous Entoto Museum on top a hill that oversees the capital city lacked infrastructures and remained underdeveloped for a long time.

Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed initiated the Entoto Project alongside the Sheger River side projects in order to establish a world-class tourist destination.

In less than one year, the inaugurated park has become a beautiful place fully with various indoor and outdoor facilities, including sport centers, library, restaurants and coffee shops.

It has got also artificial lake, fountain, walkways, bicycle and scooter roads built mostly with local materials, it was learned.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Abiy said that Entoto Natural Park demonstrates the capacity of Ethiopians to achieve big things when united.

The development of tourism projects will continue in different parts of the country as Ethiopia is a country with untapped huge tourism potential, he added.

More than 460 women were able to secure jobs in the park with the completion of the project.