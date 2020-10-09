PM Abiy Congratulates WFP for Winning 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

Addis Ababa October 9/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated today the World Food Program and its Executive Director David Beasly for winning the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the World Food Program and its Executive Director David Beasley for being awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize,” the premier twitted.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

In 2019 alone, WFP provided assistance for close to 100 million acute food insecurity and hunger victims in 88 countries.

The World Food Programme has taken the lead in combining humanitarian work with peace efforts through pioneering projects in South America, Africa, and Asia.

It is to be recalled that the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.