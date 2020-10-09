South Korean NGO Donates over 900,000 USD Worth Medical Equipment

Addis Ababa October 9/2020 (ENA) Global Life Sharing, a South Korean NGO, has donated 901,739 USD worth medicine, supplies and medical equipment.

Receiving the donation today, Health Minister Lia Tadesse said the donation is helpful in filling the medical equipment and supply shortages.

She appreciated the keen interest for future cooperation and collaboration in improving the health sector.

Global Life Sharing representative, Colonel Dr. Yodit Abraham said the donation was made possible through the collaboration of Gospel Vision Ministry in Germany and an NGO established by Ethiopians and Eritreans.

Yodit added that the donation demonstrates that Koreans stand by the side of Ethiopians even during this challenging time.

She pointed out that similar donations will continue in the coming 5 years.

South Korean Ambassador to Ethiopia, Lim Hoon-min attended the handing over ceremony.