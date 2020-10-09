Nation Suffers 1 Billion USD Loss of Revenue from Tourism

Addis Ababa October 9/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia has suffered about one billion USD loss in revenue from tourism sector during the past Ethiopian fiscal year due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The country is one of the leading nations with major tourist destinations endowed with enormous natural, historical, and cultural heritages. A total of 13 tangible and intangible of its heritages are inscribed by UNESCO.

As a result, a large number of tourists visited the country every year. About 900,000 tourists from different countries visited Ethiopia every year.

And in the Ethiopian budget year, it earned 3 billion USD from foreign tourists, it was learned.

The country expected to collect 3 billion US Dollar from one million foreign tourists during the past budget year.

However, some two billion US Dollar was earned from 541,000 foreign tourists in the stated period as COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted the sector.

Ministry of Culture and Tourism Communication Acting Director, Endegena Desalegn told ENA that due to COVID-19 Ethiopia lost one billion USD revenue.

He revealed that tourism activity will restart in Ethiopia this month.

The ministry, in collaboration with stakeholders, has prepared a tour directive and finalized preparations to implement it and revive the tourism sector by adhering to protective measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

The directive outlined measures to be taken while tourists visiting sites, the acting director added.

Forbes magazine has recently ranked Ethiopia among the seven major prospective countries that will be tourist destinations in the post-COVID-19 world.