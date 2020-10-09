House Speaker Tagesse Chafo Visiting NEBE Preparation

Addis Ababa October 9/2020 (ENA) A delegation led by the Speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Tagesse Chafo is visiting the preliminary preparation of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) for the 6th national elections.

The House has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Health for conducting the elections under stringent precautionary measures of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

NEBE has been undertaking a lot of work pursuant to the decision of the HPR and the delegation is paying a visit.

After concluding its visit, House Speaker Tagesse will provide his feedback to the overall preparation of NEBE.