AG Warns Gov’t Appointees, Senior Officials to Register Assets, Financial Interests

Addis Ababa October 8/2013 (ENA) The Attorney General (AG) announced today that it will press charges against government appointees and senior officials who fail to register their assets and financial interests by October 16, 2020.

The Attorney General passed the decision after receiving a letter from the Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (FEACC) on August 26, 2020.

The letter written by the commission demanded an investigation on some 180 government appointees and senior officials who were not willing to register their assets and financial interests.

The Attorney General notified the commission on its part that it has given one last chance to the government appointees and senior officials to register their assets and financial interests from October 12-16, 2020 with fine.

The Assets Disclosure and Registration Proclamation No. 668/2002, which is believed to play a key role in the fight against corruption, require appointees and senior officials to register their assets and financial interests