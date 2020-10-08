Indian Investors Urged to Intensify Engagements in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 8/2013 (ENA) Foreign Affairs State Minister Tsion Teklu called on Indian investors today to intensify economic engagements in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) co-organized a webinar meeting to deepen trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The meeting held under the theme: “Building momentum in Ethiopia-India economic partnership through trade and investment opportunities” brought more than 250 business people and government officials together.

During the occasion, State Minister Tsion Teklu urged Indian investors to engage in Ethiopia in realizing the country’s dream of becoming the leading manufacturing hub in Africa.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to India, Tizita Mulugeta on her part highlighted the enormous benefits Indian investors may get by partaking in the Ethiopian economy.

Secretary of Africa at the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Nagma M. Mallick affirmed India’s commitment to engage in investment, trade, and capacity building in Ethiopia.

President of ASSOCHAM, Niranjan Hiranandani pointed out the unexploited potential of Ethiopia in investment and trade, calling on the Indian business community to establish their presence in the country.