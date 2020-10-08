Addis Ababa to Host 15th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day

Addis Ababa October 8/2013 (ENA)The 15th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day will be celebrated in Addis Ababa with a request by the Dire Dawa city administration.

The City administration was selected to host this year’s Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day that will be observed on the 8th of December.

However, Speaker of the city administration council, Fatuma Mustefa said today that the administration is not in a position to effectively host the event due to the wide spread of COVID­19 in the city.

According to her, out of the samples being tested for the virus currently in the city, 52 to 56 percent are confirmed positive.

Hence, the Day that marks the ratification of Ethiopian constitution will be celebrated on the 8th of December in Addis Ababa.

The Celebration Coordinating Committee has now been holding a meeting in Bishoftu town of Oromia Regional State to discuss on the necessary preparations to celebrate the day.

According to Speaker of House of Federation (HoF), Adem Farah the event will primarily be celebrated in Addis Ababa in partnership with Oromia Regional State and the House.

Other regional states will also observe the day by themselves with the necessary precocious measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Adem added.

This year’s Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day will be celebrated with various events that aimed at enhancing the social cohesion and unity of the people, the speaker stated.

Charitable activities including taking care for seedlings planted during the rainy seasons and blood donations will be conducted to show the strong bondage between nations and nationalities. A forum will also be organized to discuss on federalism and constitutional education.

It is to be recalled that the House of federation decided to celebrate the Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day on the 8th of December annually to promote the cultures and values of the people as well as enhance ties among nations and nationalities of the country.