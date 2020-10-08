HPR Refers Draft Bills to Standing Committees

Addis Ababa October 8/2013 (ENA) The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) referred today various draft bills to the relevant standing committees for further scrutiny.

In its 6th year 1st regular session, the HPR discussed and referred four bills to standing committees.

Among the referred draft bills include the Penal Code which has been in use since 2003. The purpose of the revised draft law is to ensure fairness and efficiency in the justice system.

The House also discussed the draft bill to ratify the agreement between Ethiopia and Russia on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

It stipulates that the two countries will work together in various spheres such as supporting Ethiopia’s efforts to build and develop atomic power infrastructure.

The HPR examined the draft proclamation and directed it to the Standing Committee for Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs.

Similarly, the parliament examined and referred the draft Commercial Code of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Revenue, Budget and Finance Standing Committee for detailed review.

It also discussed the amended Excise Tax Proclamation and referred it to the same standing committee.

Furthermore, the House seconded the motion on endorsing the address of President Sahle-Work Zewde to the joint opening session of the two Houses early this week.