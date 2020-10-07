PM Abiy Visiting Gorgora Tourism Dev’t Project

Addis Ababa October 7/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited today Gorgora, one of the three prospective tourist attractions to be develop under the “Dine for the Nation” initiative.

The premier had established a national committee that mobilizes funds for the development of the tourist attraction sites in Amhara, Oromia, and Southern Nation Nationality and People’s states.

Gorgora, which is located south of the ancient city Gondar and Lake Tana in the north, was selected from the Amhara region for development.

Abiy is accompanied by Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew, First Lady Zinash Tayachew, and Chief Administrator Temesgen Tiruneh as well as other senior federal and regional officials.

The premier was warmly welcomed by the residents of Gorgora town on arrival.