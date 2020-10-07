PM Abiy Inaugurates Bahir Dar Industrial Park

Addis Ababa October 7/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially inaugurated the Bahir Dar Industrial Park which is constructed with an outlay of more than 53 million USD.

The first phase of the park development, constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) in Bahir Dar city of Amhara region, lies on 75 hectares of land with 8 sheds in which investors are currently finalizing set up to become operational.

When fully operational, the Bahir Dar Industrial Park is expected to create jobs to more than 10,000 Ethiopians and boost the nation’s export trade.

The park will give job priority to people who are relocated to other places from their land for development reasons.

Prime Minister Abiy said on the occasion the development must create better chances to the lives of farmers relocated from the investment area and be an asset for the whole city.

He further stated that the park could also serve as a recreational spot and research center for educational institutions such as Bahir Dar University.

“Our industries shouldn’t be left solely for industrial purposes, instead, they have to be open for the general public to exchange ideas and share experiences,” he underscored.

Ethiopians who are born in the area have to be given priority to invest in some shades to create jobs for their community and improve their lives, the PM pointed out.

Chief Administrator of Amhara regional state, Temesgen Tiruneh, on his part said, the region has been accomplishing remarkable works in developing industrial parks and agro-processing Park, as part of the national development endeavors.

The Bahir Dar, Kombolcha and Debrebrhan industrial parks are constructed by the Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation.

Temesgen commended government’s commitment to expand industrial parks across the country.

Ethiopia has been working to expand industrial parks as part of its efforts to make the country a light manufacturing hub and lower-middle-income economy.

The nation has so far constructed 13 industrial parks in several parts of the country.

Textiles, garments, pharmaceuticals and medical equipments are some of the products being manufactured in the industry parks.