Japan Provides Support for Hailemariam & Roman Foundation

Addis Abeba September October 6/2020 (ENA) The Government of Japan has provides 3.2 million Birr for Hailemariam & Roman Foundation to construct a public library and vocational training center in Wolayita Zone of Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples Regional State.



The grant contract was signed today between Ambassador Matsunaga Daisuke and former First Lady and CEO of the foundation, Roman Tesfaye.

Ambassador Daisuke said the construction of the public library and a vocational training center will be implemented through the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP), which focuses on community development through supporting needy communities.

“I believe this project will create more educational opportunities and create a bright future for students and the wider public,” he noted.

Hailemariam & Roman Foundation CEO, Roman Tesfaye on her part commended the Government of Japan and its peoples for their support to enhance the development programs in Ethiopia.

She added that the construction of library and the training center will help improve quality of education and creativity of students in the surrounding schools.

Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said the support is instrumental in promoting infrastructural development in the country.

He added that it will also further enhance and strengthen the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Japan.