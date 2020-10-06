State Minister Redwan Holds Discussion with ISS Director Fonteh Akum

Addis Abeba September October 6/2020 (ENA) Foreign Affairs State Minister, Redwan Hussien has received the newly appointed director of the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), Dr. Fonteh Akum, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Dr. Roba D. Sharramo, ISS regional Director and representative to the African Union, Horn, and East Africa, accompanied the director.

On the occasion, the ISS representatives briefed Redwan about ISS strategic engagements, partnerships, and activities amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Minister expressed his belief that the ISS would continue producing research outputs that foster the relationship between African countries.

He said the organization should give priority to study shared African issues and help states pass informed decisions that can advance common interests.

The ISS is an African non-profit organization with offices in South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Senegal.

It conducts studies on security challenges in Africa and provides analysis, training, and technical assistance to governments and civil society.