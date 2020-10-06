Professor Mesfin Laid to Rest at Holy Trinity Cathedral Church in Addis Ababa

Addis Abeba September October 6/2020 (ENA) The funeral ceremony of the veteran politician and human rights activist, Professor Mesfin Woldemariam was held today in Addis Ababa in the presence of high level government officials.



The funeral, held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in the capital was attended by speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Tagesse Chafo, Addis Ababa City Deputy Mayor, Adanech Abiebie, Chief Administrator of Oromia regional state, Shimelis Abdisa, and other government officials, as well as family members and friends.

Professor Mesfin, author of a number of books on Ethiopian history and politics, passed away last week at the age of 90.

Mesfin was founder of Ethiopian Human Rights Council and advocate of human rights in the country in his writings, public speeches and political debates.

He was also a professor of geography at the Addis Ababa University and contributed a lot in the academic sphere of his field of study.