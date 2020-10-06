Moderate Rainfall Continues in Ethiopia, East Africa

Addis Abeba September October 6/2020 (ENA) moderate rainfall will continue in East African countries including Ethiopia over the next week, according to the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).



IGAD’s Climate Prediction and Applications Centre said that moderate rainfall will continue in East African Countries including Ethiopia from October 6 to 13, 2020.

According to the centre, moderate rainfall amounting between 50-200 mm is expected in parts of western and southern Ethiopia; southern Sudan; western, southern and eastern South Sudan; Uganda, Rwanda, western parts of Burundi, north-western Tanzania, parts of central and western Kenya, and central to southern Somalia.

While, areas in western and southern Ethiopia; central to southern areas of Sudan; parts of northern and south-eastern South Sudan; central Eritrea; northern and southern Somalia; eastern, central and north-western Kenya; and coastal and western Tanzania are expected to get light rainfall less than 50 mm.

It further forecasted that dry conditions are expected in northern and eastern Ethiopia, northern Sudan, Djibouti, northern and southern Eritrea, parts of northern Somalia, Djibouti, parts of eastern and north-western Kenya, and much of central Tanzania.