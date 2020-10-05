Gov’t Will Work Hard to Ensure Supremacy of Law, Democratic Election, Says President

Addis Ababa October 5/2020(ENA) President Sahlework Zewdie said the government will work in concert with the relevant stakeholders to build democracy on a solid foundation and ensure rule of law.

The president addressed the joint session of members of House of People’s Representatives and House of Federation this afternoon.

In her opening speech, Sahlework said activities on democratization and prevalence of lasting peace will be carried out by involving the entire population and political parties in the country.

According to her, the government believes that the destiny of the country and its people rests on effectively and carefully constructed democratic order.

However, as democracy is not attained through longing alone commitment and perseverance are expected from all, she noted.

The president, who blamed heinous acts and lawlessness that took the lives and property of people last Ethiopian year, pointed out that the crime was “a clear demonstration of the way we misunderstand democracy.”

Sahlework stated that strict measures would be taken to prevent any armed group or individual from engaging in illegal activities in order to nurture lasting peace across the country.

Security measures will be put in place to ensure that the safety of citizens is not compromised under any circumstances, she stressed.

President Sahlework further said that the government is determined to make the upcoming

election fair, democratic, and credible in stark contrast to the elections held in the past decades.

It is to be recalled that the government postponed the general election because of COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with the Constitution.