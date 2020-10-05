Ethiopia’s Houses Resume Joint Session

Addis Ababa October 5/2020 (ENA)The state opening of the Ethiopian House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) and the House of Federation (HoF) convened this afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) has risen for its annual summer recess last July and reconvened in a joint session with the House of Federation on Monday.

President Sahlework Zewdei addressed the joint session of the two houses, highlighting the major socio-economic and political targets of the government for 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The joint session marked the official commencement of the 6th year of the fifth parliamentary session of the Ethiopian House of Peoples’ Representatives and House of Federation.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia postponed the general elections for members of the House of Peoples’ Representatives and Regional Legislative Councils, initially slotted for August 29, 2020 due to the global threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 18, 2020 Health Minister, Lia Tadesse suggested to the House of Peoples’ Representative (HPR) that national elections can be possibly conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic in Ethiopia.