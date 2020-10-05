Eritrea, Somalia Agree to bolster Cooperation

Addis Abeba October 5/2020 (ENA) The leaders of Eritrea and Somalia held discussions on Sunday in Asmara aimed at bolstering cooperation between the two nations.



According to Eritrea’s Ministry of Information, President Isaias Afewerki and his Somali counterpart, Mohammed A. Mohammed agreed to upgrade the all-rounded 2018 Asmara Agreement in their talks held at State House.

The leaders have exchanged views focusing on bolstering the Eritrea-Somalia cooperation framework and consolidation of a strong, independent, and sovereign Somalia, the ministry said.

They have also agreed to re-double ongoing efforts for regional integration on the basis of the Tri-Partite Agreement signed subsequently between Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia, it added.

The discussion between the two sides is expected to continue today.

President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed and his delegation have arrived in Asmara on Sunday for a two-day working visit in Eritrea.

The delegation has visited various development sites and projects.