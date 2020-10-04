Somali President Arrives in Asmara for Official Visit

Addis Abeba October 4/2020 (ENA) Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has arrived in the Eritrean capital Asmara, for an unannounced official visit where he is expected to hold talks with his Eritrean counterpart, Isaias Afewerki.



President Mohammed and his delegation were accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afewerki upon arrival at Asmara International Airport.

President Farmajo on Saturday attended the signing ceremony of a peace agreement between the Sudanese government and rebel groups in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.