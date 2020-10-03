President Sahlework Arrives in Juba

Addis Ababa October 3/2020(ENA) A delegation led by President Sahle-Work Zewde has arrived in Juba today to attend the signing of a peace agreement between the Transitional Government and the rebel groups in Sudan.

The peace agreement has come to fruition after a year of negotiations under the auspices of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

Vice-President of the Sudanese Transitional Government, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ Dagolo, who played a leading role in the negotiations, called the agreement “a proud moment for the country.”

The peace deal is expected to find a lasting solution to the decades of war that took the lives of hundreds of thousands in this East African country.

Vice-President Hemeti called on other armed groups to join the peace process.