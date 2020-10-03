Accelerating Collective Efforts Crucial to Realize Gender Equality, Women’s Empowerment: President Sahlework

Addis Ababa October 3/2020 (ENA) At 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, President Sahlework Zewde emphasized the need for accelerating collective efforts towards the realization of gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

President Sahlework remarked that the historic gathering of the Fourth World Conference on Women guides and inspires the cause of gender equality, empowerment of women and girls everywhere.

She added that the conference has brought a progress in improving the lives of women and girls all over the world; while, still proclaiming how much further they have to go to achieve gender equality.

“Today, Women and girls in Ethiopia are getting better access to education, health services, financial resources and harmful traditional practices are decreasing”, the president stated.

According to her, political representation of women has also been enhanced substantially that many more women are now occupying higher political offices which enables to make vital decisions on women’s right and opportunities.

She noted that 50 percent of the cabinet and 38 percent of the parliamentarian are women; whereas, the Supreme Court and the electoral board are headed by women.

However, women in Ethiopia still facing many structural barriers and continue to suffer from serious discrimination and marginalization, the president said.

Due to the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic in Sub-Saharan Africa, 75 percent of women in non agricultural jobs are engaging in informal employment facing extremely difficult challenges to sustain their livelihood and wellbeing of their families, she indicated.

Furthermore, she said the COVID-19 lock-downs have led the interruption of essential health care services to women particularly those living in most remote and inaccessible rural areas.

The president underscored that “we have no other option than to accelerate collective efforts towards the realization of gender equality and economic empowerment of all women and girls.”

“We understand in full-well that we will not be able to overcome the current challenges and move forward without forging strong partnership between stakeholders including government at all levels, civil society and the private sector,” the president emphasized.

In this regard, she noted Ethiopia is determined to foster such partnership with the view to ensuring gender responsive implementation of the sustainable development goals.

She finally conclude her remark by welcoming the adoption of the political declaration that embodies collective aspiration for realizing women’s right and reaffirms her country’s unwavering support and commitment towards its full and effective implementation.