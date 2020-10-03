PM Urges Ethiopians to Stand Together for Better Future in ‘Irreechaa’ Message

Addis Ababa October 3/2020(ENA) In his Happy ‘Irreechaa’ greetings, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on all Ethiopians to stand together in order to ensure the better future of the country.

Irreechaa is the annual Oromo people Thanksgiving Day that is celebrated every year near the river bank or water and tree.

The festival was peacefully celebrated today in Addis Ababa and will be celebrated in Bishoftu town of Oromia Regional State on Sunday.

Abiy said in his message that Irreechaa is celebrated to thank Waaqa (God) for the blessing he had provided them in the previous year including the rain, peace and other gifts vital for human life; adding that it is also a symbol of hope for future life.

Ethiopians have to be grateful for overcoming the obstacles that the nation had faced in the past he said, and urged all citizens to stand in unison to make the future better by drowning lessons from the past.

“We should learn from yesterday and close the chapter with gratefulness and let’s work together to make tomorrow better.” Abiy said.

In Addis Ababa, Irreechaa was celebrated today colorfully with the participants dressing traditional attire and praising Waaqaa (God) with cultural chanting.

Irreechaa will be celebrated in Bishoftu (Hora Harsadii), in Oromia Regional State tomorrow.

During the event participants thank Waaqaa (God) and ask for Nagaa (Peace), by performing a ceremony that includes touching water with yellow flowers and grass.