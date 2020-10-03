Irreechaa Celebrated Colorfully in Addis Ababa amid COVID-19

Addis Ababa October 3/2020(ENA) Irreechaa, a thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people was colorfully and peacefully celebrated in Addis Ababa on Saturday with limited number of participants due to COVID-19.

The annual Irreecha festival of the Oromo people marks the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest season.

The event brings hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country, and other nations and nationalities as well as visitors.

However, this year it was observed with limited number of audiences in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the capital.

The event was celebrated colorfully with the participants dressing traditional attire and praising Waaqaa (God) with cultural chanting in the presence of Oromo traditional leaders, religious fathers, higher government officials and invited guests.

The participants expressed their gratefulness to Waaqaa (God) and ask for Nagaa (Peace), by performing a ceremony that includes touching water with yellow flowers and grass.

Participants approached by the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) said despite the limited number of participants, they are happy to be part of the event.

Mamo Abdi, from Borana Zone of Oromia Region said the Irreecha is the symbol of Oromo people that brings all together in unity, peace and love. We have to keep such important cultural heritage as it helps enhance the peace and unity of the country.

Dirshaye Aklilu, from Hawasa, South Nations and Nationalities Regional State expressed her joy to take part in this beautiful festival.

“This is my first time to participate with my friends. I am very much amazed by the very idea and ceremony of the festival; the traditional clothing and the blessings by Aba Gedas in the event.”

Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa City Administration, Adanech Abeibei thanked the security forces, residents of the city and participants for their contributions to the peaceful conclusion of the festival.

The celebration will continue on Sunday in Bishoftu town in Oromia region, 45 km from Addis Ababa.