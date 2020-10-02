Intelligence, Security Service Busts Terrorist OLF–Shene Cell Backed by TPLF

Addis Ababa October 2/2020 (ENA) The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) disclosed that is has busted OLF–Shene terrorist cell which planned attacks at festivals and destabilize the country.



According to NISS, the terrorist group had been working in secret with anti-peace members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which is the ruling party of Tigray Regional State.

The objective of the group was to destabilize the country by triggering conflict at the Irrecha festival in Addis Ababa that takes place tomorrow, in Bishoftu town of Oromia Regional State, and other parts of the country.

According to NISS, the terrorist cell was captured with 10 Kalashnikovs and 280 bullets last week in Hyqe town of Amhara Regional State along with its entire members.

The group had been transporting the weapons and ammunitions from Tigray Regional State that provided the guns and ammunitions to the capital city to carry out its terror plot with a view to creating havoc first in the capital city, Oromia Regional State, and then the rest of the country, it added.

The Oromo Liberation Front–Shene (OLF–Shene) has been recruiting and sending individuals to Tigray Region for military training and dispatch them to different parts of the country to execute its destructive mission, NISS revealed.

Federal and Amhara Regional Police commissions as well as the National Defense Forces of the country participated in the operation that nipped the terror plot in the bud.